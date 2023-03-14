Coming from the Russo Brothers, the upcoming epic spy thriller series ‘Citadel‘ has been in the headlines around for quite some time now. Amid the rising excitement among the audience, they are treated with its high-octane official trailer. With action, style, and heavy dialogues, the trailer is genuinely something grand and adventurous that the audience will witness on their screen, in a series maybe once for the first time on such a grand level.

As we saw in the trailer, ‘Citadel‘ seems to be well-studded with unparalleled action sequences from seasoned actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Richard Madden, who do have their own charm in performing an action on the screen and we can expect it to be served well in the series. Moreover, its massive-scale action sequences, and captivating dialogue delivery, are all fitted right to the point. Having seen all these things we can imagine all the points are at par with some of the best works in the genre of action.

The other stimulating factor to pique the excitement is the Russo Brothers who have the tenacity to pique interest without really trying so hard or going overboard. With the association of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors with the project, we can guarantee a lot of entertainment on its way.

Moreover, for the first time ever— the new concept of ‘Backstopping’ is also introduced which makes this action-packed spy thriller more compelling and unique. While the trailer itself presented many different agents, it would be exciting to see how the concept of Backstopping will be utilized in the series with a glimpse that we get from Priyanka and Richard’s characters in the trailer— memory flushed, what follows?

As we will get to see the chemistry between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in this 6 episodic groundbreaking global series, the hotness between them is way too sizzling to not talk about it. Further to this, the audience will witness Citadel vs Manticore, and there’s sabotage, so double agents are in play, or is there another twist to expect? So let’s stay tuned as the six-episode series is scheduled to premiere on April 28, 2023 on Prime Video. With everything in it spinning, the scene by scene layering of the trailer definitely keeps us on the edges of our seats and it would be interesting to see how the agents at play, build Citadel— loyal to no nation.

