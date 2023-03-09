Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are strangers on a train, except they aren’t strangers, in the trailer of upcoming web-series Citadel which released today. Turns out, the two belong to a spy agency named Citadel but have no memory of each other or being spies at all, having had their minds wiped.

A meeting on a train jogs their memories and some high octane action follows as well as some romantic frisson. Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Citadel is about an independent global spy agency tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people were destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

Talking about the character that Priyanka Chopra plays in Citadel, she says, “My character has two sides and dual personalities. Nadia, I feel like, carries a lot of baggage. I feel like she has to navigate through really thick waters. She has to hold her head up high while her character’s changing, her life is changing all around her, but she has to stay focused because of the burdens that she carries. I think that that makes her just very juicy as a character for me to play because every choice that is made by her is burdened and laden by so much pressure. And she thrives in and that’s the best part of my character.”

Priyanka Chopra stars as a spy with memory loss for the upcoming epic spy-thriller series Citadel. The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia (Chopra) of the global spy agency Citadel. The fast-paced trailer of Citadel takes us on a roller-coaster ride.

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

On working with Richard, Priyanka adds, “I had a great time. I love working with him. We dance really well together. And this was just a really ambitious show. And I think if we didn’t have each other understanding, you know, what the other needed, this would have been hard to do”

Priyanka Chopra explains that the show, Citadel is completely non-linear. “So you are kind of going back and forth, and we had to remind each other of the story. It was like a big jigsaw puzzle that, you know, we had to remember. And it was so much fun to do the show.”

Mentioning about the stunt team and stunt scenes in Citadel, Priyanka mentions, “The Russo Brothers, Joseph and Anthony brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show. I mean, obviously, with their repertoire. They’re behind me. It’s really weird in this turtleneck to turn around, but you know, they are repertoire of work. They have worked with the best in the business. And we were really lucky to be able to work with people like that. Our stunt team was incredible. I really think Nadia’s character is uncompromising and she comes from a place of trusting her body and you know her instincts.”

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

