'These huge action pieces are infused with drama & storytelling,' Priyanka Chopra on the action in Citadel
Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, 'I have a scar on my eyebrow and that’s courtesy Citadel. I don’t even cover it anymore and the stunts were amazing.'
Prime Video unveiled the highly-awaited trailer for Citadel earlier this week, a global spy-series from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The trailer is already breaking the internet, leaving fans awestruck with its fantastic action and breath-taking visuals. While shooting for the kick-ass action sequences, our very own Desi Girl packed some punches and pulled off stunts that made it a memorable experience for her.
With much pride on performing these stunts, that only a few would dare to do themselves and trusting the creators with the best stunt team, lead actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “I have a scar on my eyebrow and that’s courtesy Citadel. I don’t even cover it anymore and the stunts were amazing. I think Joe and Anthony brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show with their repertoire. They have worked with the best in the business. We were really lucky to work with people like that. Our stunt team was incredible.”
Priyanka also added that the story is closely interwoven with the stunts. She said, “What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”
Along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global series features Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28, across 240 countries and territories in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
