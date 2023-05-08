Entertainment

What is the spooky figure video that went viral at King Charles III's coronation?

Netizens have spotted a spooky figure during the coronation ceremony of Charles III and videos of it are going viral on social media.

FP Staff May 08, 2023 09:01:44 IST
What is the spooky figure video that went viral at King Charles III's coronation?

Charles III was crowned King on Saturday (May 6) in a lavish coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey which was streamed for people across the globe. The rituals from the ceremony garnered a lot of interest among the people but a video that captures a spooky figure during the coronation has captured maximum attention and is currently going viral on social media like wildfire.

In the clip, we can see the ceremony taking place inside the Abbey but soon after the ceremonial march past, a hooded, cloaked figure is carrying something similar to a scythe and walking in the corridor outside the hall.

While it is a high possibility that he would be a member of the clergy, netizens were quick to come up with theories with many of them claiming that the figure is the harbinger of death aka Grim Reaper.

The coronation ceremony was the biggest highlight of the three-day event including a concert at Windsor Castle west of London, which took place on Sunday evening. Emma Thompson, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Dr. Jill Biden and many prominent personalities attended the mega event.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 08, 2023 09:01:44 IST

TAGS:

also read

Pauper Pakistan’s PM will splurge on King Charles coronation even as public is caving in under bankruptcy
World

Pauper Pakistan’s PM will splurge on King Charles coronation even as public is caving in under bankruptcy

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Shehbaz Sharif will also participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders on May 5

Name etched in gold, King Charles’ school remembers him
Entertainment

Name etched in gold, King Charles’ school remembers him

To say Hill House is proud of its royal connection as Charles prepares for the coronation ceremony on May 6 would be an understatement.

Charles’ Coronation Cost: Unnecessary pomp amidst 'Not my King' protest
Entertainment

Charles’ Coronation Cost: Unnecessary pomp amidst 'Not my King' protest

Britain is gripped by double-digit inflation that is eroding living standards and making some people question the expense of the coronation, is all this pomp and show for King Charles III’s Coronation required? Critics say even the huge coronation security operation goes too far.