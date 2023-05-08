What is the spooky figure video that went viral at King Charles III's coronation?
Netizens have spotted a spooky figure during the coronation ceremony of Charles III and videos of it are going viral on social media.
Charles III was crowned King on Saturday (May 6) in a lavish coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey which was streamed for people across the globe. The rituals from the ceremony garnered a lot of interest among the people but a video that captures a spooky figure during the coronation has captured maximum attention and is currently going viral on social media like wildfire.
In the clip, we can see the ceremony taking place inside the Abbey but soon after the ceremonial march past, a hooded, cloaked figure is carrying something similar to a scythe and walking in the corridor outside the hall.
While it is a high possibility that he would be a member of the clergy, netizens were quick to come up with theories with many of them claiming that the figure is the harbinger of death aka Grim Reaper.
Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? #Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i
— Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023
a mysterious figure appeared during the coronation ceremony in the United Kingdom, where he appeared wearing a black robe and holding a machete as if he was a “grim reaper” !!#Coronation #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/AuTXwgYvct
— Mystery Empire (@mysteryempiire) May 6, 2023
Video just came up in my feed and I wondered why the Ukranian flag was laid on the floor during the Coronation ♀️ but then got distracted by the ‘Grim Reaper’ running across the doorway. Wth pic.twitter.com/OhcmbIRMTV
— Paula Hannaford (@paula_hannaford) May 6, 2023
Is the grim reaper at Westminster Abbey? Or is that Princess Diana seeking vengeance? #Coronation #Coronation2023 pic.twitter.com/fvlUrngxtm
— Winnie (@fentywinnie) May 6, 2023
Grim Reaper spotted at the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/id1B7BCcaN
— JaynCris (@JaynCris) May 6, 2023
The grim reaper at King Charles’ coronation today:pic.twitter.com/Vj25wpxZgQ https://t.co/8mVKv3ichS
— TR ﾒ⸆⸉ (@komhthefall) May 6, 2023
The coronation ceremony was the biggest highlight of the three-day event including a concert at Windsor Castle west of London, which took place on Sunday evening. Emma Thompson, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Dr. Jill Biden and many prominent personalities attended the mega event.
