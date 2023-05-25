The rape of a minor was the base of the narrative in at least two Hindi movies that come to mind- Pitaah (2002) and Jaago (2004). The latter stars Manoj Bajpayee as the investigating officer who digs deep into the case. 19 years later, he plays a lawyer fighting for justice, again for the rape of a minor by a self-proclaimed godman in Bandaa.

Bandaa is inspired by true events, and Bajpayee’s scenes in the courtroom are both blistering and bone-chilling. The film talks about the POCSO Act, which means the protection of children from of sexual offenses act.

What is the POCSO Act?

As stated above, it’s about protecting children from sexual offenses. The act came into being in 2012 since there was no law that redressed offenses against children. The punishment ranges from 20 years of imprisonment to death penalty.

Division of the act

The POSCO act is divided into 46 sections. It was published in the official gazette on June 20, 2012 but came into force on November 14 the same year. Section 2(1)(d) of the POCSO Act contains the definition of child. It states that, “ a child means any person below the age of eighteen year”.

Forms of child sexual abuse

Penetrative sexual assault, Aggravated penetrative sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, pornography, and sexual harassment.

Bajpayee is playing the role of PC Solanki, albeit running a tightrope between fiction and real.

