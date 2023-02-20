The global sensation and phenomenal performer Selena Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, recently opened up on how the autoimmune condition is affecting her weight due to water retention from all the medication in her recent Tik-Tok live stream.

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

“(When I’m taking it, I) tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight,” said Only Murders in the Building star adding, “I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story.”

While netizens are praising Selena for opening up about her condition and spreading body positivity, let’s get to know what is lupus and its effect on one’s physical personality.

y’all are always mean to this woman and I ask WHY? pic.twitter.com/gKbkqjWAl1 — jo (@fetishxsel) January 26, 2023

What is lupus?

It is an autoimmune condition, in which the body’s immune system starts attacking its own tissues and organs. It impacts the kidney, skin, blood vessels, connective tissue, heart, brain and every organ of the body.

How is lupus treated?

The disease is treated by immunosuppression with drugs like mycophenolate, azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, rituximab etc.

Celebs diagnosed with lupus

Apart from Selena, celebs, who were diagnosed with this disease are Lady Gaga, Charles Kuralt, Nick Cannon, Toni Braxton, Paula Abdul, Ray Walston and Seal.

Lupus in India



In India, the disease is very uncommon as the ratio is 1 in 1000. In fact, in the country it is not even is listed as a ‘critical illness’ by insurance companies, nor recognised under the ‘Persons With Disabilities Act’ as it is in many countries like USA, UK and others.

