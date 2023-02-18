Selena Gomez on trolls criticising her for weight gain: 'Go away coz I don't believe in shaming people'

American actor-singer Selena Gomez has long been open about her health issues, beginning in 2015 when she was diagnosed with lupus. Since then, the singer has been going through multiple treatments including chemotherapy and a major kidney transplant after organ damage in 2017. As a result of her condition, while Selena continues to remain under medication, she has also gone through a drastic change in her physical appearance and thus continues to become a victim of body-shaming trolls. Calling out such trolls yet again in her recent TikTok live, Selena opened up about her health condition, medications, and weight gain.

Noting that she has been reading a lot of comments regarding her weight gain, the Only Murders In The Building actor began by mentioning that she remains on her lupus medication as a result of which she tends to “hold a lot of water weight”. She further added that not taking her medicines results in a lot of weight loss. Selena while sharing some words of encouragement for people like her also said, “I just wanted to encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and nobody knows the real story. I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful. Yes, we have days where maybe we feel like shit, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself.”

Further asserting that she is not a “model and never will be”, Selena noted that her medications are more important than anything else.

Selena Gomez asks trolls to keep away

Hitting back on body-shaming trolls, the singer said that she doesn’t believe in shaming others for their body or anything, further asking such people to keep distance from her. Selena also thanked her fans and well-wishers for all the love, support and understanding.

Watch her video:

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

Notably, the video left many of her fans disappointed and heartbroken over the difficulties that their favourite singer has been facing due to her health condition.

This is not the first time when she has clarified over the same, Earlier in 2018, Selena faced a lot of hate comments after her bikini photos went viral where she seemed to have gained quite a lot of weight.

Stating that she will have to take her medications for the rest of her life, Selena said, “I have Lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues.”

