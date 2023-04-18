Recently, at the wrap up of the U.K schedule of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal‘, Ranbir Kapoor planted a peck on Bobby Deol’s cheeks as the duo could also be seen cutting a cake. A fan shared the video on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the lead role in Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial Animal.

On 1st January 2021, the makers shared a teaser which sees Ranbir delivering a voice-over. His character could be heard talking to his father with an eerie whistle as the background music.

The video also announced that Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra would also be a part of the film. Chopra was later replaced by Rashmika Mandanna as the former quit the project.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.

Meanwhile, Kapoor was seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in Brahmastra. A fantasy adventure franchise, the movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji and saw Ranbir playing Shiva, a character with special powers, and Bhatt essayed a character named Isha.

He was also seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Set in the 1800s, Shamshera followed a dacoit tribe who fight for their rights and independence against the British. He was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.