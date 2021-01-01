Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal; see teaser
Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-series, Animal will also feature Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles.
Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the lead role in Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial Animal.
On 1st January, the makers shared a teaser which sees Ranbir delivering a voice-over. His character could be heard talking to his father with an eerie whistle as the background music.
The video also announced that Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra will also be a part of the film.
FIRST BIGGG NEWS OF 2021... RANBIR KAPOOR IN 'ANIMAL'... #RanbirKapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] and producers #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani team up for a new film... Titled #Animal... Costars #AnilKapoor, #BobbyDeol and #ParineetiChopra. pic.twitter.com/3Na6giTq4D
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2020
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.
Meanwhile, Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna for Brahmastra. Touted as a fantasy adventure franchise, the movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will see Ranbir playing Shiva, a character with special powers, and Bhatt will essay a character named Isha.
He will also be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Set in the 1800s, Shamshera follows a dacoit tribe who fight for their rights and independence against the British.
