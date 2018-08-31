Watch: Varun Dhawan's transformation into Sui Dhaaga's Mauji is inspired by real-life tailor Noor

After Anushka Sharma's transformation into Mamta, the makers of Sui Dhaaga have released a new video depicting the process of Varun Dhawan's metamorphosis into his character Mauji.

The video shows Varun trying out different styles of moustaches to get into the skin of Mauji. However, after much discussion, the actor decides to grow a real pair.

Costume designer Darshan Jalan revealed that to achieve the authentic look of a lower income group tailor belonging to the Indian heartland, he was heavily inspired by the in-house tailor of the film, Noor.

Darshan said, “Regular people on the streets became an inspiration for us, like the ittar perfume guy from the streets of Haridwar and particularly Noor, our in-house tailor, who was also training Varun to perfect his art of stitching and tailoring."

Varun Dhawan, who trained under Noor for over three moths, acknowledged his indispensability in the making of Sui Dhaaga. "He laid the foundation stone to me becoming Mauji," he said. In the video, the actor is seen talking about his sartorial choices for the film. "Mauji was very fond of Mithun Chakraborty. Hence he wears a half-sleeve sweater throughout the film".

Moreover, as far as styling the actor was concerned, changes that can be found in a tailor's outfit were implemented in his clothing. He explains that intricate details such as Varun's bell-bottomed trousers, having zipper on the side to reduce the size of the flare in order to keep it from getting caught while cycling, were additions that add to the believabilty of the character.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India revolves around finding respect through self-reliance, where Varun is paired opposite Anushka, who plays an embroiderer in the film. Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India is slated to release on 28 September.

