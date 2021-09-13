Watch: Trailer of Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi
Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's film Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, will release in theatres on 24 September
Actor Naga Chaitanya has shared the trailer of his upcoming film Love Story on his social media account. The film, which also stars Fidaa actor Sai Pallavi, will release in the theatres on 24 September.
While sharing, Chaitanya posted that he was happy to be finally putting the trailer out, adding that he “can’t to see you all at the theatre’s again!”
So happy to be finally putting this out… Can’t wait to see you all at the theatre’s again!
https://t.co/1j3N7khYab#LoveStory #LoveStoryTrailer #LoveStoryFromSep24th@Sai_Pallavi92 @sekharkammula @pawanch19 @SVCLLP #amigoscreations @adityamusic @NiharikaGajula @GskMedia_PR
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) September 13, 2021
The trailer sees Chaitanya and Pallavi essay the roles of Revanth and Mounica, two individuals who aspire to fulfil their dreams and be successful in a big city.
The upcoming romantic drama, which is being directed by Sekhar Kammula, also stars Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Posani Krishna Murali, Devayani and Eshwari Rao in important roles. With music by Pawan and cinematography by Vijay C Kumar, the movie has already created a buzz among fans, reports India Today.
For Kammula, it is his first collaboration with Chaitanya. For Pallavi, it is the second time she is working with the director after their 2017 super hit collaboration Fidaa.
The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on 10 September but was postponed “due to unavoidable circumstances,” as per production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.
On the work front, both the leads of the film are busy with several projects. Pallavi will be seen in Virataparvam and Shyam Singha Roy next, while Chaitanya has projects like Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Bangarraju in the pipeline.
