Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam postponed amid surge in coronavirus cases

Initially set to hit theatres on 30 April, Virata Parvam's new release date is yet to be announced

With the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across India, the makers of the Telugu period drama Virata Parvam have postponed the movie's release date. Featuring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the film was scheduled for a worldwide release on 30 April. Meanwhile, the new release date is yet to be announced.

The makers of the movie took to Twitter and said, “Due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the alarming rise in cases, team Viraataparvam has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April. The new release date will be announced soon. Please mask up and stay safe”.

Virata Parvam is set in the rural Telangana of the 1990s and revolves around a Maoist theme. The film is directed by Venu Udugula and it features Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, and Naveen Chandra in other important roles. The cinematography for Virata Parvam was handled by Dani Salo and Divakar Mani, while Suresh Bobbili scored the music. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas is the producer of the project.

Virata Parvam is Sai Pallavi’s second film to have been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus . Her film, Love Story that stars Naga Chaitanya also got postponed due to the same reason. Currently, several Telugu films such as Acharya and Pushpa are likely to follow the same amid the rise in coronavirus cases.