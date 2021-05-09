Shyam Singha Roy also stars Nani, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

A new poster of Sai Pallavi from the upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy was revealed on the actor's birthday. Actor Nani, who plays the male lead in the film, shared the poster.

The image sees Pallavi in a bright red saree, with a trident in her hands.

Check out the first look here

He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen; but behind the scene he is a compassionate one who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a Significant amount to our COVID Care Facility May this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS Rohit Ji 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kKS0MrcKfd — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 7, 2021

The film also stars Krithi Shetty, who recently made her debut with Uppena, and Madonna Sebastian.

Shyam Singha Roy is Rahul Sankrityan's second directorial venture after his debut with Taxiwala in 2018 which starred Vijay Deverakonda in lead. Mickey J Meyer is composing the music while Sanu John Varghese is working on the cinematography.

The film is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli via Niharika Entertainment. Earlier, Sithara Entertainment's Naga Vamsi was set to produce Shyam Singha Roy however they backed out due to the film's high budget, reports The Indian Express.

The film was scheduled to release in December 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Set in Kolkata, the film is reportedly based on the concept of reincarnation, writes India Today.

Pallavi has two films in pipeline– Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story and Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam.