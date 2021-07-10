Naga Chaitanya joins Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi in Laal Singh Chaddha
Naga Chaitanya, who makes his Hindi film debut in Laal Singh Chaddha, started shooting for the film in Kargil with Aamir Khan on 9 July.
Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has boarded the cast of Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha and started shooting for the film in Kargil with the Bollywood star on Friday.
The movie is an official remake of Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, which follows the life of a slow-witted but kind-hearted man.
The 34-year-old actor, known for films such as 100% Love, Manam, Majili, Venky Mama, said he was grateful to join Khan on the film.
In the movie, which marks Chaitanya's foray in Bollywood, the south actor will be essaying the role of the titular character's best friend.
The official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions too shared the same picture and welcomed Chaitanya on board.
Check out the announcement here
In May this year, media reports stated that Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, however, there was no official statement from the makers.
The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh.
The project backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions is directed by Chandan, who has previously helmed "Secret Superstar".
Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has penned the script. Khan had announced the film on his birthday in March 2019.
Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2021.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
