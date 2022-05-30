Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on 11 August.

Last night movie and cricket enthusiasts were treated to the biggest and most highly-anticipated trailer of the year – Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released during the first innings of the IPL 2022 finale. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

The trailer takes us on an emotional and spellbinding ride giving us a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie whereas his sweet bond with his mother and his fondness for his childhood love (played by Kapoor Khan) is the USP of the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha brings Aamir and Kareena post the blockbuster 3 Idiots.

Towards the end of the trailer, Aamir is sporting a full-grown beard and a turban. Just like in Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks says "Mama always said life is like a box of chocolates." Similarly, Laal says, "Maa kehti thi zindagi golgappe ki tarah hoti hai, pet bhale bharjawe, maan nahi bharta."

Meanwhile, the makers had released two songs titled ‘Kahani’ and ‘Main Ki Karan?’ earlier.

