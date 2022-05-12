Main Ki Kaaran from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is composed by Pritam. The melodious song is crooned by Sonu Nigam and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

After launching ‘Kahani’ the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan today introduced audiences and music aficionados to ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ the second track from the highly anticipated film.

With vocals by celebrated singer Sonu Nigam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ composed by maestro Pritam is a melodious song whose beauty lies in its simplicity.

While the first song ‘Kahani’ was introduced in a novel manner with a teaser video of Aamir Khan talking about the disclosure of a special kahani, audiences got a sneak peak of the making of ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ with a behind-the-scenes video of Sonu Nigam jamming with Pritam and his team.

Actor-producer Aamir Khan and Sonu Nigam also launched the song on Red FM and they spoke about ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ in detail.

Says Sonu Nigam who has earlier lent his voice to Aamir in songs like ‘Tanhaaye’ and ‘Tere Haath Mein’, “When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I’ve sung for Aamir before and all those songs were superhits and received so much love from audiences. I believe ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ is going to be another winner in our journey.”

Interestingly, in a game-changing move, Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the songs of Laal Singh Chaddha, but instead only the audios! The actor-producer decided to put the musicians and the music of the film center stage, in the hope to highlight not just the music industry at large and their endeavours but also allow audiences to enjoy these tracks unadulterated by the visuals and in their true essence.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

