After piquing the audience's curiosity, superstar and producer Aamir Khan is finally out with his new song ‘Kahani’ from his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha.

The video of the superstar boasting about a major Kahani revelation went viral, and now the first song from the film, titled Kahani, has been published by the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan's labour of love, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will be released in theatres nationally on August 11, 2022.

Aamir Khan Productions is about to bring you another wonderful narrative with Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni, after providing Indian viewers with one cinematic treasure after another. Atul Kulkarni wrote the Indian version of Eric Roth's original screenplay, which is directed by Advait Chandan.

The Laal Singh Chaddha album is created by maestro Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Mohan Kannan. The first song, Kahani, eloquently summarises the film and in essence, welcomes the audience to the cinema.

In a game-changing move, Aamir Khan has chosen to release only the audio of the song, rather than the video, in order to focus the audience's attention on the true hero of the track: the music itself and the team that put these elements together.

The actor-producer chose to put the film's musicians and music front and centre in order to emphasise not only the music business as a whole and their efforts, but also to allow spectators to experience these compositions in their purest form, free of images.

Says Aamir Khan, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be centre stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”

Says composer Pritam, “Aamir Khan is a hero both onscreen and off it. He understands that music needs to be under the spotlight at times and has allowed it to take centre stage in his films. It's the most fantastic and satisfying experience working with him on his films.”

Bhushan Kumar, MD, T-Series adds, “Aamir Khan is known not only for being a genius actor but for the creative and innovative manner in which he presents and communicates his film to his audiences. This is a revolutionary move for feature film music and we have high hopes for the first song and the entire album of Laal Singh Chaddha.” Adds ‘Kahani’ singer Mohan Mannan,

'Kahani', or the “feather song” as it’s referred to internally, is a beautiful composition by Pritam and is written by the incomparable Amitabh Bhattacharya as soon as I entered Pritam’s studio to sing it, everyone told me just how excited they were about this song and the way it had turned out.

I’m super glad I got to sing it, and can’t wait for everyone to listen to it too. I’ve worked with Pritam and Amitabh many times in the past but never had a chance to sing for an Aamir Khan film, and considering I’m a huge fan of his acting and his movies, this is super exciting for me. I’ve had a chance to interact with him and Advait a few times because of this film, and it’s just made me realise how much thought goes into each part and how they love perfection.

I’m also very kicked about the unique promotional ideas that Aamir Khan productions have come up with, piquing everyone’s curiosity till the release.. and that the release itself is so unique. The songs are going to be available on audio-only formats for a while, so people can listen to them the way they’re meant to be heard, without a visual to add to or distract from the song itself.

I hope everyone loves this song and that I’ve managed to justify the lyrics and composition to the best of my abilities!

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya says, "I have tried my best to encapsulate the soul of the film through the lyrics of this song. It was a beautiful experience and I am so happy that the release of this song is going to be a novel experience for all of us!".

Director Advait Chandan says, "Kahani is my favourite song ever. Every time I felt nervous during a shoot, I would listen to this song. It's the perfect introduction to our film. Dada's melody, Amitabh's lyrics and Mohan's voice transport us directly into the world of Laal Singh Chaddha".

Ajit Andhare, COO Viacom18 Studios adds, "Laal Singh Chaddha is a movie experience like no other attempted so far in India. Right from its inception, it has been an enterprise of authenticity & scale. After many years of making, the dream is now coming to fruition. I am certain that the industry and audiences alike will be enthralled by both the film & what it stands for. The first song launch today reflects the distinctive approach we have taken throughout the making of this film."

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios and is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

