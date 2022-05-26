Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit the screens on 11th August across the globe. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in prominent roles.

Apart from setting new benchmarks at the box office, Aamir Khan is also known for his unique and different kind of marketing strategies, when it comes to promotions of his big-ticket films. Instead of taking a traditional route, the actor-director-producer often thrives on subtle yet impactful promotional strategies for his movies. Right from releasing 30-second teasers of Dhoom 3 songs before its release to special association with Google maps for Thugs of Hindostan, the multi-talented personality has often impressed his fans and moviegoers with his unconventional style of marketing. And now once again AK has proved that he is the 'king of marketing' as explored some interesting ways to promote his upcoming biggie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan launched his very first podcast titled Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, where he shared the fascinating tales from behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set, and other intriguing stories.

Songs before the trailer

While the trailer of the film is yet to be unveiled, the makers have released two songs of the film — Kahani and Main Ki Karaan and that too in lyrical video format. In the podcast, Aamir had said that all songs from the film will be launched only in audio format. Well, with this strategy, the actor and makers have raised the anticipation among the viewers of how these tracks are picturised and how they will look on the big canvas.

Trailer release at IPL finale

The trailer of his biggie will release on May 29 during the finale of IPL 2022. Well, this decision of the makers will definitely give maximum views to the trailer and humongous buzz to the film as the Indian Premiere League is one of the biggest cricketing events across the country.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, it is the adaptation of Tom Hanks' blockbuster Forrest Gump, which is based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The film also featured Michael Conner Humphreys, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and others in prominent roles. It was directed by Robert Zemeckis

The #LaalSinghChaddha trailer will be launched on 29th of May in the most awaited T20 cricket final to be hosted by none other than #AamirKhan. The trailer will play in the first innings during the second time out, on @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/V9h9qjpE5N — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 24, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. It is set to release on 11th August 2022 across the globe.

