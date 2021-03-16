Watch: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier final trailer — Sam and Bucky prepare to battle a global threat

In India, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available from Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 19 March in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

A month after the first trailer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released, a brand new and final trailer of the Disney+ mini-series is out, capturing the imagination of the audience with stunning visuals and what appears to be an extremely exciting story.

The new two-minute trailer shows Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they prepare for a world without their friend Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). The story appears to be set in the post Avengers: Endgame era. The new trailer begins with Captain America's shield hitting a tree with Sam's voice: “It feels like it belongs to someone else”.

Sam is seen practising with the shield before Bucky (Stan) enters the scene and says, “That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people”.

The viewers, too, have set their eyes on the shield as Falcon and Winter Soldier, the new "co-workers" and "not necessarily a team," join hands even as a new global threat looms large.

Here is the trailer

☆ More than a symbol ☆ Watch the final trailer for @MarvelStudios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and start streaming the Six-Episode Event this Friday on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/Et777w58DL — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 15, 2021

Following the Avengers: Endgame, the trailer underlines, "the world is more complicated now," as Sam and Bucky prepare for a fresh mission.

The ending of the trailer does suggest something extremely significant -- that both Sam and Bucky agree they aren't partners, which also means the two are expected to engage in regular banters. Sam, however, does say, "We look damn good though".

Besides Stan and Mackie, Daniel Brühl, who plays Helmut Zemo, and Wyatt Russel, who will be seen as the next Captain America, star in the series. Emily VanCamp will portray the charcter of former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter. The series also has Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye and Danny Ramirez essaying important characters.

Kari Skogland has directed the six-part series while Malcolm Spellman is the creator and the head writer.

In India, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available from Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 19 March in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.