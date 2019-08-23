Watch: Taylor Swift's music video 'Lover' sees singer live inside a life-size dollhouse

Taylor Swift has finally dropped her hotly-anticipated seventh studio album Lover, along with the music video for the title track. The audio track debuted a week ago, and came at the heels of her earlier releases, including 'You Need to Calm Down', 'ME!', and 'The Archer.'

And so it goes, you two are dancing in a snow globe round and round... The Lover music video is out now! https://t.co/wTViSunbi3 pic.twitter.com/mV0BXZ92QY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 22, 2019

Beginning with a girl peering into a snow-globe, the video for 'Lover' sees the singer live inside a life-sized, candy-coloured dollhouse where she takes a dip into a monstrous fishing bowl with her beloved. Swift's longtime backup dancer Christian Owens plays her romantic lead in the video. The house is adorned with Christmas lights where Taylor and Owens often spend their carefree days. In a dream sequence, Taylor and Owens are seen stuck upside down to the ceiling while playing board games.

The 29-year old first teased about the release of the song while receiving the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Before leaving the stage, Swift announced, "I also just wanted to tell you, there's so much that I'm excited about coming up in the next 12 days until my album comes out." She continued, "The album comes out on 23 August, but I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16, on Friday, I have a new song called 'Lover' that is coming out, and I'm so excited. I love you."

The 'Blank Space' singer has also stepped into the movie world as she is stars in an upcoming film, titled Cats. She will be seen alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, and James Corden. The film is directed by Britain’s Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for The King’s Speech. Cats will hit cinemas on 20 December.

Check out the Lover video here





Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 12:24:42 IST