Taylor Swift releases 'personal, emotional' new song 'The Archer' from upcoming album, Lover

Taylor Swift had dropped the single 'ME!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco followed by 'You Need to Calm Down' in April and June respectively. Now, she has shared another single 'The Archer' from her new album. According to People, the musician spoke to her fans about the song via Instagram live as well.

"There’s a lot that’s covered emotionally and I really wanted to give you track five before the album came out. I didn’t realise I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five," she said. Variety reports that 'The Archer' is a collaboration between her and producer Jack Antonoff.

She also acknowledged the Easter eggs from her song 'ME!', where cupids are playing in a band, and singer Hayley Kiyoko is shooting an arrow in 'You Need to Calm Down.'

I’ve been the archer

I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me darling...

But who could stay?https://t.co/9q09bUXJlX pic.twitter.com/b2hZ2cHfkf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2019

Fans have in the past noted that the fifth song in all of Swift's albums tend to be the most heart-wrenching like 'White Horse', 'Dear John', 'All Too Well', 'Delicate' and 'All You Had to Do Was Stay' . Similarly, 'The Archer' includes lyrics like: "All the king’s horses, all the king’s men / Couldn’t put me together again."

In her Instagam live, the musician also revealed that four deluxe editions of her album will include the scans of 120 pages from her diary.

Swift will also be seen next in the film adaptation of popular stage musical Cats alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench and James Corden. The film is directed by Britain’s Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for The King’s Speech. Cats will hit cinemas on 20 December.

Meanwhile, Lover comes out on 23 August.

Watch the lyric video for the song 'The Archer' here.



Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 12:44:07 IST