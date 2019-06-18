You are here:

Taylor Swift’s 'You Need to Calm Down': All the Easter Eggs you may have missed in the music video

FP Staff

Jun 18, 2019 15:45:30 IST

Taylor Swift recently released the second single 'You Need to Calm Down' from her upcoming album Lover. The music video for the song, which released on Monday, includes cameos from Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, the Queer Eye cast, Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, among others.

Swift has a pro-LGBTQ message and even references the gay rights organization GLAAD. The video directed by Drew Kirsch and Swift herself contains numerous Easter eggs, from possible collaborators to song titles.

The cat watch

YouTube

Unlike a regular watch, the one in the video has a 13 instead of 1, which according to People is the sum of all the numbers in Lover's release date (23 August). The singer's new cat Benjamin Button, who was also present in the video for 'Me!', is also illustrated in the dial.

A collaboration with Hayley Kiyoko

YouTube

YouTube

Hayley Kiyoko shoots an arrow at a target with the number 5. Does this mean the two will collaborate on track no. 5?

"Mom, I am a rich man" painting

YouTube

YouTube

The painting references Cher's quote from a 1996 interview, where she says, "My mom said to me, ‘You know, sweetheart, one day you should settle down and marry a rich man.’ I said, 'Mom, I am a rich man.'" This could either be a song title or a collaboration with Cher.

The back tattoo

YouTube

YouTube

Swift sports a tattoo with a snake surrounded by a swarm of butterflies on the single's cover. This could mean she is leaving the Reputation era behind, which embraced the snake imagery, especially after her feud with Kim Kardashian in 2016. The singer was spammed with snake emojis after Kardashian shared a video of Kanye West and Swift's conversation about his song 'Famous' on Snapchat.

Legally Blonde reference

Swift's striking pink fur coat and swimsuit look and another sequence of her on a pool float is a nod to Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Ellen DeGeneres' 'Cruel Summer' tattoo

YouTube

YouTube screengrab

Adam Lambert tattoos talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres in the video with the words 'Cruel Summer', which could be another song title in Lover's tracklist.

Watch the music video here.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 15:45:30 IST

