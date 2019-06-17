You are here:

Watch: Taylor Swift’s 'You Need to Calm Down' music video features Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres

FP Staff

Jun 17, 2019 19:16:48 IST

Taylor Swift’s new music video features a number of famous faces, including Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of Queer Eye. The clip for her song 'You Need to Calm Down,' in which Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters, was released on Monday.

Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adam Rippon also make appearances in the colourful video. The clip closes with Swift and Perry — dressed as french fries and a hamburger — hugging. The two had mended their friendship last year after publicly feuding. The video finishes with the words: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.” Swift even references the gay rights organization GLAAD when she sings, “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?/ Sunshine on the street at the parade/ But you would rather be in the dark ages/ Making that sign must’ve taken all night.

'You Need to Calm Down' is the second single from her seventh album Lover, to be released on 23 August. The song is the follow-up to 'ME!,' which featured Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco and peaked at No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Swift’s last album Reputation released in 2017.

Watch the music video here.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 19:27:51 IST

