Watch: Star Wars, A Star is Born universes come together in Kylo Ren-Rey's parody of 'Shallow'

The Nerdist recently released a parody music video of 'Shallow' from A Star is Born, with Kylo Ren and Rey from Star Wars performing the duet. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had originally sung the track, which even won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The video recreates the iconic scene from A Star is Born with Kylo strumming the guitar reminiscent to Cooper's Jackson Maine and Rey, emulating the same nervousness as Gaga's Ally before her performance. The parody includes many subtle references from The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens, like Kylo chugging the green Thala-Siren milk, a Porg wandering on the side of the stage, and a BB-8. Finally, there is also an awkward moment of affection between Kylo and Rey where he draws his finger over her nose just like Jackson does to Ally in A Star is Born.

The video was released shortly after the wrap of Episode: IX was announced.

Directed and co-written by JJ Abrams, Episode: IX will see the return of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Richard R Grant (of Logan) and British actress Naomi Ackie will be seen sharing screen space with Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and Billy Dee Williams, who will once again be seen as Lando Calrissian.

The trailer of the as-yet-untitled film is expected to debut in April and will be attached to Avengers: Endgame.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 18:14:24 IST