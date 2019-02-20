Avengers: Endgame theories reveal Tony Stark may sacrifice his daughter, Doctor Strange might return

Avengers: Endgame, the highly anticipated and closely guarded conclusion to the Avengers saga, debuts in theatres on 26 April. The speculation about the final instalment continues ever since Avengers: Infinity War ended on that cliffhanger with Thanos erasing half the population of the universe and as many of Marvel’s superheroes dissolving into the air.

After Marvel released the first trailer of the film, the rumours and theories have only increased tenfold. So, here are all the intriguing ones that have been doing the rounds over the last week or so.

Iron Man's heartbreaking sacrifice

Everyone was shocked when Doctor Strange gave away the Time Stone to Thanos at the end of Infinity War. We are all still wondering why he did so and more importantly, what he meant when he tells Iron Man: “Tony, there was no other way.” Did he mean this was the only way among 14,000,605 timelines to defeat the Mad Titan? Or was he simply apologising to Tony for giving up so easily?

Redditor u/thePinguOverlord believes it is the latter but not for giving up easily, instead what sacrifice would be expected of Tony to reverse the Snap. According to his theory, Tony must go back in time and willingly sacrifice his daughter, much like Thanos did with Gamora.

Almost as a form of corroboration, Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper, has now officially confirmed that she will retire from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame.

The significance of Ant-Man

The mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp revealed Scott Lang was stuck in the Quantum Realm but the Avengers: Endgame trailer showed him outside The Avengers' hideout. Obviously, this leaves us with many questions, most importantly — how the hell did he manage to escape the Quantum Realm in the first place? Redditor u/burghguy3 suggests he will travel back in time to 1993 and meet a young Hank Pym. This explains why Pym entrusts him with the Ant-Man suit years later in the first Ant-Man movie.

Nick Fury knew about the Snap way before Infinity War

The one of few possible explanations as to why Nick Fury waited till the events of Infinity War to page Captain Marvel has to be he knew about it beforehand. At least, that is what u/Jlefrench1990 seems to think. The Redditor believes one of Doctor Strange or Captain Marvel told him about the Snap years ago.

A spoiler in Avengers: Endgame TV spot

We all know Marvel likes to mess with its fans with misleading trailers and promotional material; like when Hulk and the Avengers are seen running in sync into the climactic battle in Wakanda in the Infinity War trailer but only, it was never in the movie. When Marvel dropped the TV spot of Endgame during SuperBowl, there is a sceme where Black Widow, Captain America, Bruce Banner and War Machine are looking up at something. But there is a huge empty space between Banner and War Machine, which Redditor u/MightyMary007 believes is a character Marvel intentionally erased to avoid a potentially huge spoiler. The Redditor also suggests the character is none other than Doctor Strange, who he does not think perished following the Snap.

“What if he programmed the Time Stone to return him to Titan every time he died/failed in a possible future, which would explain the twitchy poses Mantis noticed as he ‘viewed time,’” the Redditor says. “Perhaps using Time Vortexes in the Quantum Realm is a huge misdirect. Maybe Doctor Strange travels in time, saves the day, then returns to his own timeline to die so an alternate version of himself can live without paradox.”

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 14:49:25 IST