Star Wars: Episode IX trailer to reportedly debut in April, will likely be attached to Avengers: Endgame

The forthcoming Star Wars: Episode IX's trailer will debut in April and will be attached to Avengers: Endgame, according to a report by Star Wars News Net. The move makes sense as both films are Disney productions. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Lucasfilm or Disney.

The report adds that the trailer is likely to arrive during the Star Wars Celebration, which will take place in Chicago from 11 to 15 April.

The as-yet-untitled film will see the return of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Richard R Grant (of Logan) and British actress Naomi Ackie will be seen sharing screen space with Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and Billy Dee Williams, who will once again be seen as Lando Calrissian.

Carrie Fisher, who passed away suddenly in 2016, will again be seen as Princess Leia Organa using previously unreleased footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Director JJ Abrams on 16 February announced the wrap of the film's shooting.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 19:40:30 IST