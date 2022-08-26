The newborn baby, Sonam, and Anand were warmly welcomed by new grandparents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, as they arrived at the baby's maternal parent’s home in Mumbai.

After welcoming a baby boy on 20 August, new parents in B-Town Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja finally returned from the hospital on Friday with their firstborn child. The newborn baby, Sonam, and Anand were warmly welcomed by new grandparents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, as they arrived at the baby’s maternal parent’s home in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Several videos and pictures of the family leaving the Breach Candy Hospital and being welcomed at home are buzzing over the internet. In videos, which were shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani and Varinder Chawala, Anand can be seen holding his little prince in his arms and the grandparents can be seen performing the special.

To celebrate the occasion, Anil Kapoor and Anand were seen distributing the sweets among the members of the media and police officials, shortly after the mum and baby were settled in. The grandfather and father duo were also seen posing for pictures together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In one of the videos, a photographer, who was standing outside the gate, can be heard calling Sonam’s name — who was sweet enough to turn and wave at the media. Sonam opted for a comfortable look, as she donned a white loose-fitted ensemble. While posting the video, Varinder wrote in the caption, “The new parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrive at Anil Kapoor’s residence as they welcome the newborn baby with whole heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sonam and Anand took to their respective social media accounts to announce that they have embraced parenthood after welcoming a baby boy. Their statement read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK. Next, the actress will be seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind, which is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean movie with the same title. The crime thriller will also feature Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

