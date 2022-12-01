Watch: Shah Rukh Khan shares a video with fans as he completes the Saudi Arabia schedule of Dunki

While we all are stunned at the fact that this year has flown by surprisingly so fast, we can’t be happier anymore to wait for the next year, which has lined up desperately awaited releases of Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, after four long years. Beginning the year with his power-packed performance in the much-anticipated actioner Pathaan, SRK has kept his legions of fans booked for throughout the year, as the mid of 2023 will witness him in the thriller and the superstar will end the year by tickling audiences’ funny bones with a comedy film. And we can’t keep calm as this comedy movie also marks SRK’s first collaboration with blockbuster storyteller and ace director Rajkumar Hirani. And in the latest turn of events, the celebrated director and the actor duo have finally wrapped the Saudi Arabia shooting schedule. Therefore informing about the same, SRK took to his official Instagram account to thank the entire cast and crew and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Films.

Treating his insta family a few hours back, Shah Rukh dropped a video, wherein he has expressed his happiness that the Dunki team was able to finish the shoot on time and talked about his experience of shooting in Saudi. The actor conveyed special thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Films for permitting the crew to shoot at “spectacular locations”. While sharing the video, The Veer-Zaara actor wrote in the caption, “A very big Shukran to Saudi Arabia Ministry Of Culture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of Dunki so smooth…”

In the now-viral video, SRK can be seen carrying his rough bearded look and sporting a black coat atop a navy blue shirt. The actor can be seen accessorising himself with matching sunglasses and standing in the middle of the Arabian desert and at the forefront of a mountain. The video opens by showing the beautiful sandy location, when after a few seconds SRK enters the frame and said, “There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi. So I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast for making it look so lovely. Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality. So, a very big Shukran (Thank you) to all. On to the red sea festival.”

Coming back to the comedy movie, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial also marks the first that the superstar will be paired opposite Taapsee Pannu in the titular character. Apart from SRK and Taapsee, the movie also features Boman Irani and Satish Shah in prominent roles. The comedy film is expected to hit the theatres around December next year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be very soon seen sharing the screen space with his Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on 25 January. Apart from this Shah Rukh will be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. And the superstar will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan.

