Watch: Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha, Dharmendra in Yamla Pagla Deewana- Phir Se song 'Rafta Rafta Medley'

Yamla Pagla Deewana:Phir Se recently released the new song 'Rafta Rafta Medley'. It is a medley of 'Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai', which is the original 1973 song from the film Kahani Kismat Ki which featured Dharmendra and Rekha. Interestingly, the remake brings back the duo on screen along with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha. The other songs in the medley include 'O Mere Sona Re', 'Salam-E-Ishq' & 'Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana'.

The song opens with Khan and Dharmendra romancing young beauties on the Sholay actor's iconic two-wheeler. That is promptly followed by Sonakshi's cameo on 'O Mere Sona Re' along with father Shatrughan Sinha. But the best is kept for the last, when Rekha graciously enters the screen in a sensual avatar. Her gracious moves to 'Salaame Ishq Meri Jaan' are sure to transport audiences to the era of the 1978 film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

The foot tapping number has been scored by Vishal Mishra. Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha have lent their voices to the medley with Vishal Mishra, Jordi Patel, Disha Sharma and Akash Ojha featuring as the singers.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se features the father-sons trio of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol. The third movie in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise, this film has been creating buzz for the fun and quirky characterisations of its three main leads.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is scheduled to hit theatres on 31 August.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 17:12 PM