The entire cast of Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se pose on a two-wheeler, a vehicle that has almost become synonymous to Dharmendra ever since Sholay.
Dharmendra looked dapper in all blue. Bobby brought in the floral charm with his printed shirt while Sunny sported a simple black shirt.
Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is slated to release on 31 August
Bobby and Kriti are depicted as a romantic pair in the film
Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se trailer charts the Deols' journey as they take their adventures to Gujarat.
