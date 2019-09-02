Watch: Ranveer Singh raps during Arsenal-Tottenham's Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83, took to Instagram to announce the schedule wrap of the film in London. While the rest of the cast and crew returned to India, Ranveer stayed back to attend a Premier League game.

Ranveer was snapped at The North London derby clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. A post shared by the official Twitter handle of Arsenal sees the actor rapping and grooving with high energy at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Check out the video here

Ranveer and the other actors had an extensive shooting schedule and were stationed in the United Kingdom for the past three months. 83 is based on India's iconic win in the Cricket World Cup in the year 1983 with Ranveer playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The actor was joined by his wife Deepika Padukone on the sets earlier in June. She is confirmed to play Romi Bhatia, Kapil's wife in the film.

Speaking about sharing the screen with her husband after 2018's blockbuster Padmaavat, she said that even if someone else had played Kapil's role, she would have taken up Romi Bhatia's role. Although, she added that he feels no other actor could have done justice to the part.

"This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film,” she said to The Times of India.

The cast of the film includes Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma; Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath; Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal; Jiiva has been cast as Krishnamachari Srikkanth while Ammy Virk will portray Balvinder Singh Sandhu. Tahir Shah Bhasin will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar; YouTube personality Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will portray Dilip Vengsarkar.

Bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media, 83 is scheduled for 10 April 2020 release.

