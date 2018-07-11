Watch: Ranbir Kapoor transforms into Munna Bhai for viral classroom scene in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

Following the release of the video chronicling the metamorphosis of Ranbir Kapoor into the character of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, another video was posted on 10 July by Fox Star Hindi on YouTube sharing the process of transformation that Kapoor underwent to get under the skin of Munna Bhai's role in a few scenes in the film.

Hirani's first directorial venture, Munna Bhai MBBS, is now considered a classic. The movie have a new lease of life to Sanjay Dutt, who won several awards, including a Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Comedy role in 2004 for his portrayal of a goon with a golden heart posing as a doctor. The journey of this transformation, recounts Hirani, was a nostalgic one since he got to re-shoot the same scenes that he had directed ten years ago.

To get the physicality as close to that of Munna Bhai, a large number of look tests had to be performed on Ranbir Kapoor. "I have lost count now as to how many look tests were done", said Ranbir.

The project demanded Ranbir to not only look like Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai, but also emulate the body language and mannerisms of the actor. Ranbir revealed to get his actions correct, he practiced the Sanjay Dutt trademark walk. Moreover, the height of his shoe was also increased in the Munna Bhai section to give the character its required "swagger".

Sanju, which released on 29 June, is slowly moving towards the 300 crore club, according to an India Today report.

Watch the video here:

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 15:42 PM