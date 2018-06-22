Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor effortlessly becomes Sanjay Dutt's popular Munnabhai MBBS character

The makers of Sanju have released a new teaser of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Munna Bhai — one of the most loved characters that Sanjay Dutt has ever played. In the teaser, Kapoor's face has been flawlessly superimposed on Dutt's face, to make it seem like a recreation of the popular scene from Munnabhai MBBS, where Munna argues with the dean (played by Boman Irani) over some ridiculous hospital rules.

Rajkumar Hirani, who is the creator of the Munnabhai series and is also the director of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, released the teaser on Twitter. The 2003 comedy-drama is an especially important film for Dutt because it had helped him gain a stronger foothold in Bollywood by smashing the box office.

Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years 😊🙏🏻 https://t.co/NNLsL4sorN#Sanju #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 22, 2018

Although Kapoor's face is placed on top of Dutt's face, making it seem like he is enacting the scene, the voice is still Dutt's. Therefore, contrary to popular belief, the scene has not been reshot, rather, it's been digitally created.

Sanju aims to depict the highs and lows of Dutt's controversial life — from his drug addiction to conviction for possessing illegal arms. The film brings together a formidable cast in Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal, all of whom play pivotal roles in the drama.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 18:35 PM