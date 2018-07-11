Tabu on her cameo in Sanju: I call it my Truman Show moment, it was surreal to recreate the moment

Sanju had a plethora of unparalleled talent on-board. With all the stars receiving accolades for their roles in the film, one almost misses out on a small cameo played by actress Tabu. Almost, but not completely.

Tabu seems to grab audiences' attention even in the one-minute screen presence that she had of presenting Sanju (played by Ranbir Kapoor) with the best actor award for Munna Bhai MBBS.

In fact, in 2004, when Sanjay Dutt had won the Best Actor trophy, it was Tabu who actually presented the award to him. DNA reports, that it was a "surreal experience" for the National Award winner. The actress says, "Raju called me one day and reminded me about it. He wanted to recreate that scene for Sanju.”

She confessed being quite excited for the cameo. “It sounded so bizarre, it felt like revisiting the past! They (the makers) showed me the clipping of the actual award ceremony that was held in 2004. They created a similar outfit, make-up and hairstyle for me. I went to shoot for it directly from the sets of Golmaal Again, which I was filming at the same time,” Tabu says.

As per the same reports, Tabu agreed that it was a déjà vu moment for her. "I walked out of the set and I was like, ‘Yeh main kahaan se nikal ke aai hoon!’ I call it my Truman Show moment,” she laughs, adding that it was fun to do that one scene with Ranbir."

On being asked whether she would like to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for a bigger role in one of his films, Tabu heartily laughs and replies, “Why not? Raju and I have a purana connection.” Her cryptic answer is sure to leave viewers with a heightened curiosity regarding any probable project that Tabu and Hirani might do in future.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 10:10 AM