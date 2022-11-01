After a gap of three years, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally came back to India on Tuesday. She was spotted coming out of the Mumbai airport early in the morning. Notably, since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the actress has been living with her husband in Los Angeles and was eagerly looking forward to her first trip in almost three years. The tour also marks her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s first visit to India, who reportedly also came with her mother.

It is pertinent to know that Priyanka has been looking forward to several pending works in view of her visit to India. As she awaits for next Bollywood film with Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the actress also reacted to the pregnancy news of Alia.

While several videos and pictures of the star arriving at the airport flooded social media, in one such video, Priyanka was asked about her reaction to Alia Bhatt becoming a mother. Hearing the question, Priyanka said nothing but instead gave a smile before she entered her car.

Watch the video:



Priyanka, who seemed quite excited to touch down in Mumbai after a long time, took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures of her trip. While she started by announcing earlier about her visit to India by sharing a picture of her boarding pass, she later shared pictures from her flight, on her way to home, and also from her room.

On the work front, as reported by Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra will be meeting directors Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali during her trip. Apart from that, she will also make her return to the silver screen with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

The actress who also has several Hollywood projects in hand will be seen in the romance drama, It’s All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughan and then on the Amazon Studio spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden.

