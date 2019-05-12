Watch: Post Avengers Endgame, fans dressed as Spider-Man give free hugs to heartbroken viewers

The final film in the Avengers Saga brought ended with the deaths of fan favourites Iron Man and Black Widow. Sony Pictures Entertainment launched the Cheer Up campaign in India, where fans dressed up as our friendly neighbourhood superhero Spider-Man to give hugs to heartbroken viewers trying to cope with the devastating ending of Avengers: Endgame.

Cheer Up : Spider-Man gives Free Hugs!!

Fans dressed up as Spider-Man gave free hugs to heart-broken #Endgame audiences!! pic.twitter.com/QSZghNPLTe — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) May 11, 2019

The Spider-Man impersonators visited several cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore and clicked selfies with enthusiastic fans.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home released on 7 May, and carried a spoiler warning of Avengers: Endgame from Tom Holland. The clip established that the film takes place after the events of Endgame, where Peter Parker is trying to come to terms with Iron Man's death.

The film will follow Peter Parker and his classmates as they set off on a fun summer vacation in Europe. However, the trip is hijacked midway, when S.H.I.E.L.D. head Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) ambushes Parker for another potentially world-ending mission as a trio of elemental beings begin wreaking havoc in and around Europe. This time, it is not Tony Stark but Quentin Beck aka Mysterio who collaborates with Spider-Man for the mission.

Spider-Man: Far from Home comes in heels of Endgame, hitting theatres on 5 July worldwide.

Apart from Jackson and Holland, he film also stars Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Jake Gyllenhaal among others.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 10:20:05 IST

