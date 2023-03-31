Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived together at the the grand and glittery launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Needless to say, the couple looked ravishing.

Others who dazzled at the event

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor

Aamir Khan with his entire family

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Superstar Rajinikanth also made a surprise appearance

Alia Bhatt with her family

What caught the eye was Salman Khan posing with Gauri Khan, Aryan, and Suhana Khan, and the video went viral in no time. A fan page of Gauri Khan shared the video on its Instagram account.

Where was Shah Rukh Khan? Did he make a clandestine entry or skip the event? It seems he will be a part of the event as a picture of his has been shared by the same account where he’s posing all decked up and looking dapper as always.