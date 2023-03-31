Watch: Newly-wed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look ravishing at the NMACC launch
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived together at the the grand and glittery launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Needless to say, the couple looked ravishing.
Others who dazzled at the event
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor
Aamir Khan with his entire family
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur
Superstar Rajinikanth also made a surprise appearance
Alia Bhatt with her family
What caught the eye was Salman Khan posing with Gauri Khan, Aryan, and Suhana Khan, and the video went viral in no time. A fan page of Gauri Khan shared the video on its Instagram account.
Where was Shah Rukh Khan? Did he make a clandestine entry or skip the event? It seems he will be a part of the event as a picture of his has been shared by the same account where he’s posing all decked up and looking dapper as always.
