Watch: Newly-wed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look ravishing at the NMACC launch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived together at the the grand and glittery launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Needless to say, the couple looked ravishing.

FP Staff March 31, 2023 22:31:47 IST
View this post on Instagram

 

Others who dazzled at the event

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aamir Khan with his entire family

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Superstar Rajinikanth also made a surprise appearance

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt with her family

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What caught the eye was Salman Khan posing with Gauri Khan, Aryan, and Suhana Khan, and the video went viral in no time. A fan page of Gauri Khan shared the video on its Instagram account.

Where was Shah Rukh Khan? Did he make a clandestine entry or skip the event? It seems he will be a part of the event as a picture of his has been shared by the same account where he’s posing all decked up and looking dapper as always.

Updated Date: March 31, 2023 22:31:47 IST

