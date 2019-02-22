Watch: Netflix launches new soundtrack with Mumbai hip-hop group 7 Bantaiz for The Umbrella Academy

Netflix launched the song 'Ajoobe' partnering with popular Mumbai hip-hop group 7Bantaiz to celebrate their just-launched global series The Umbrella Academy. The series released on 15 February is a story of a family of seven superheroes with a twist.

The series brings together young adult, action, coming-of-age, absurdist humour, and superhero elements all into one. The song brings together the 7 Bantaiz signature rap style with a mix of Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and English lyrics to The Umbrella Academy’s amazing soundtrack which already features music by Mary J Blige and Gerard Way.

The Umbrella Academy deals with the narrative when on the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. But not everything goes according to plan.

In their teenage years, the family collapses and the team disbands. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father's death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 15:29:41 IST