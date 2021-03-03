Watch: Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa star in T-Series' new love ballad Aur Pyaar Karna Hai

Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa's collaboration, 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai', is composed by Sachet and Parampara.

The music video ‘Aur Pyaar Karna Hai’ starring singer Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa is out. The duo has collaborated for the first time.

The video opens with Neha reading a medical report at the back of the living room that states that she does not have long to live while Guru is seated in the front. However, Neha braves a smile and tries to live to the fullest.

We see the couple going out and relishing their memories and even though they are momentarily caught up in the melancholy nature of the situation, they push back the tears to embrace happiness in its transient nature.

The video soon captures Neha struggling with her life as she faints. Both Neha and Guru yearn to love each other more and thus get united even after the end of their mundane lives.

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Sayeed Quadri, with the Sachet-Parampara duo looking after the composition. Sourav Roy has produced the music and Arvind Khaira is the director of the video. The track has been produced under the label of T-Series.

The pair has been posting snippets from the music video for a while now. Earlier, Neha had shared a teaser video that spoke about the theme of the song. The post read, “Eternal love will always be around you, in this and the afterlife”.

