Watch: Maroon 5 single 'Girls Like You' in collaboration with Cardi B features Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez

Three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 has unveiled the music video for their new single Girls Like You featuring Cardi B.

The video features stars like Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, singers Camila Cabello, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and Mary Blige.

Youtube comedienne Lily Singh, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, activist Angy Rivers and author Franchesca Ramsey also have cameos where they are dancing and mouthing the lyrics of the song.

Levine performs the song as the camera circles around him revealing all the powerful women who are a part of the music video. Some of them even wear statement tshirts like Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Her tshirt says, "Always speak your truth." According to Variety, she became a member of the #MeToo movement when she spoke against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who was accused of criminal sexual misconduct.

The song ends with Levine hugging his wife, Behati Prinsloo and their daughter.

The video reunited the band with film director David Dobkin, who directed their music video for Sugar.

Adam Levine tweeted about the song on 31 May, thanking everyone who was a part of the video.

Thank you so much to everyone involved with this very special project; honored to share this with you all! https://t.co/uDjATd1b1I #GirlsLikeYou pic.twitter.com/JQFYWMY02A — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) May 31, 2018

Girls Like You marks the third single of Maroon 5's sixth studio album, Red Pill Blues.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 11:26 AM