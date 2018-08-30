You are here:

Watch: Loveratri song Tera Hua is a typical Atif Aslam love ballad composed by Tanishk Bagchi

After the fast-paced 'Chogada' and the dance number 'Akh Lad Jaave', 'Tera Hua' is the third song from Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's upcoming debut Loveratri. Released on 29 August, the two-minute long song has been picturised on the lead actors as Sharma shows Hussain's character, an NRI, around his hometown of Vadodara.

The song progresses as the duo travel around the city, drinking chai and also shaking a leg with some local kids. Atif Aslam has sung this soft, romantic composition by Tanishk Bagchi, a potential love anthem of 2018. Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics.

Sharma's brother-in-law Salman Khan had also shared 'Tera Hua' on Twitter.

Loveratri is a love story that revolves around the 9 day Hindu festival of Navratri. Ronit Roy also features in the film as Hussain's father. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also have a cameo as Gujarati police officers.

Written by Niren Bhatt, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala. Backed by Khan's production banner, Loveratri heads to the theatres on 5 October.

Watch the song here.



Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 12:37 PM