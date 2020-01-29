Watch: Love Aaj Kal new song Haan Main Galat sees Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan match steps

After releasing the romantic track 'Shayad', the makers of Love Aaj Kal have unveiled another track titled 'Haan Mein Galat' from their jukebox. The song seems like a 'Twist' 2.0 version from Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone's film of the same name.

Composed by Pritam, 'Haan Main Galat'’s lyrics are penned by Irshaad Kamil. Singers Arijit Singh & Shashwat Singh have lent their voice for the track.

The song features the lead cast Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma let go of all abandon and match steps to the peppy track. Set across a quirky background, with neon-themed lights, flashy graffiti the foot-tapping almost feels like a nostalgic ode to 'Twist', with Sara and Kartik also performing the hook step from the original song.

Check out the song here

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal trailer sheds light on the ever-changing meaning of love and togetherness. While it is evident the deterrent of romance in the kal narrative is society in general, in the contemporary setup, it seems love has attained a more amorphous meaning. It could be treated as a distraction that could sidetrack one's career plans.

Previously, Kartik in an interview spoke on his double role in the film and explained how 'distinct' they were in nature, "Raghu is dramatic and animated as he goes through the excitement and thrill of first love. Veer is sure of what he feels for Zoe but is too inarticulate to express. Therefore, understanding Raghu and Veer required not only getting into their individual character skins but also an understanding of the time period in which their stories are set."

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 13:41:01 IST