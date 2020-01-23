Love Aaj Kal song Shayad sees Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan experience the highs and lows of first love

The first song from Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal is out. Similar to the trailer, the song 'Shayad' shares glimpses of two love stories - one set in 1990 and the other in 2020. With a pleasant tone, the song is picturised on Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma as it captures the highs and lows of first love.

'Shayad' is a sung by Arijit Singh and has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil.

'Shayad' opens with a dreamy introduction of both timelines, and presents a point of view of Aaryan's characters Raghu and Veer, as he tries to woo Leena (Sharma) and Zoe (Khan). The song seems like a heady love affair where high school sweethearts (Raghu and Leena) explore the excitement of first love with sneaky movie outings and school socials; on the other, there is undeniable chemistry between Zoe and Veer, the Gen Z couple in modern day Delhi as they go through similar emotions.

Check out the song here

Director Imtiaz Ali said the latest song 'Shayad' feels like a 'trip down memory lane'.

"I remember when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had just released. The romances in my hometown, Jamshedpur, were heavily influenced by the soundtrack from that film. With 'Shayad', I've tried to recreate that atmosphere," he added.

Talking about his process, composer Pritam said, "'Shayad' speaks of the innocence of first love and how even over time that love remains precious and meaningful. I wanted to invoke the nostalgia of first love with the audience."

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 11:09:44 IST