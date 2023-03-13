Lady Gaga once again made headlines at the 95th Academy Awards. The singer-actor may not have won the Oscar for Best Song, but her gesture for a photographer certainly won hearts. The Poker Face singer immediately rushed to the media person’s aid and helped steady him, before continuing to walk down the red carpet. The 36-year-old singer was walking down the Oscars red carpet in a daring Versace gown when a photographer tripped and fell on the carpet while trying to capture her look. The Hold My Hand singer looked back on hearing the commotion and immediately went ahead to help the person. After ensuring that the photographer was alright, Lady Gaga continued on her way. The singer’s sweet gesture received a lot of praise from users.

Watch the video here:

Lady Gaga stops to help photographer who fell at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4w4MNCO89X — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

Twitter users were left impressed by Lady Gaga’s sweet gesture, with many calling her “queen”.

What a queen — Allan Parot (@AllanParot) March 13, 2023

“Notice how she didn’t even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she’s just genuinely sweet and kind,” wrote one user.

Notice how she didn’t even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she’s just genuinely sweet and kind — ionuț 95 (fan account) (@BraveForGaga95) March 13, 2023

“She’s inherently kind and I think that is one of the many reasons why she is so blessed,” another commented.

She’s inherently kind ☺️and i think that is one of the many reasons why she is so blessed. — Nj Lopez (@AttyJub) March 13, 2023

Some people noticed how the Shallow singer was the only one to help the photographer.

Notice how no one else tried to help, oh Gaga you’re mother — CIaire.M.W (@Clair3Mari3) March 13, 2023

As for Lady Gaga’s outfit, the Bad Romance singer wore a daring Versace gown with a see-through corset bodice, long sheer sleeves and a crystal-embellished belt. The star accessorised her outfit with jewellery from Tiffany & Co, including a diamond and platinum necklace from the 1950s. She completed her look with smokey eye makeup and red lipstick.

The Academy Award winner performed her song Hold My Hand from Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick at the Oscars. Apart from the Mission Impossible star, the movie starred Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell and Jennifer Connelly. Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest movies of 2022 and its track Hold My Hand was much appreciated by both audiences and critics.



The emotional track was nominated for the Best Original Song but lost out to RRR’s Naatu Naatu.

