Oscars 2023: 'Exciting time for Indian cinema', says Deepika Padukone on debut as presenter
Regarding RRR getting recognised at the global level, Deepika had only one thing to say. “It’s just the tip of the iceberg”, the star predicted.
The Academy Awards caught up with Padukone before the event. The Pathaan star confessed that she was “excited, nervous and curious” to see what the Oscars were all about. The Piku actress said, “We have all grown up watching the event and the part of the world we come from, it’s not every day that you wake up going to the Oscars. I am just taking it all in.” She added that it was definitely an “exciting time for Indian cinema.”
As for her outfit, Deepika Padukone channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn and went classic a la Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Dressed in a black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown, Deepika looked stunning at the Oscars red carpet. She accessorised the gown with a Cartier necklace. To complete the look, the dusky beauty pulled her hair in a loose bun, just like Holly Golightly.
If you are interested in how Padukone’s entry was received at the Oscars, just take a look:
Proud moment 💕 Deepika Padukone announced RRR’s Naatu Naatu performance at #Oscars #DeepikaAtOscars pic.twitter.com/kLbZHt9BJY
— Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 13, 2023
This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has made India’s presence felt at a global stage. The Pathaan star is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar last year.
On the work front, Deepika is basking in the success of her blockbuster film Pathaan. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, the actioner became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India.
Apart from that, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in her kitty.
