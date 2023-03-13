Entertainment

Oscars 2023: 'Exciting time for Indian cinema', says Deepika Padukone on debut as presenter

Regarding RRR getting recognised at the global level, Deepika had only one thing to say. “It’s just the tip of the iceberg”, the star predicted.

FP Trending March 13, 2023 10:54:50 IST
Oscars 2023: 'Exciting time for Indian cinema', says Deepika Padukone on debut as presenter

Deepika Padukone

SS Rajamouli’s RRR made history by becoming the first Indian film to bag the Oscar for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. To the delight of fans, the foot-tapping MM Keeravaani composition was also performed live at the Oscars, with none other than Bollywood star Deepika Padukone presenting the performance.

The Academy Awards caught up with Padukone before the event. The Pathaan star confessed that she was “excited, nervous and curious” to see what the Oscars were all about. The Piku actress said, “We have all grown up watching the event and the part of the world we come from, it’s not every day that you wake up going to the Oscars. I am just taking it all in.” She added that it was definitely an “exciting time for Indian cinema.”

Regarding RRR getting recognised at the global level, Deepika had only one thing to say. “It’s just the tip of the iceberg”, the star predicted.
Watch Deepika Padukone’s interview here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

As for her outfit, Deepika Padukone channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn and went classic a la Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Dressed in a black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown, Deepika looked stunning at the Oscars red carpet. She accessorised the gown with a Cartier necklace. To complete the look, the dusky beauty pulled her hair in a loose bun, just like Holly Golightly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

If you are interested in how Padukone’s entry was received at the Oscars, just take a look:

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has made India’s presence felt at a global stage. The Pathaan star is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar last year.

On the work front, Deepika is basking in the success of her blockbuster film Pathaan. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, the actioner became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

Apart from that, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in her kitty.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 11:06:01 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni enjoy their babymoon in the U.S. as they expect their first child
Photos

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni enjoy their babymoon in the U.S. as they expect their first child

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, has confirmed that their first child would be born in India, despite speculations that they could be considering having the child in the United States.

Ram Charan: 'We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere including the Oscars, especially if there's a request'
Entertainment

Ram Charan: 'We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere including the Oscars, especially if there's a request'

However, it seems that won't happen. Ram Charan recently opened up about the same expressing his desire to be given an opportunity to perform live, however, contending that it won't be possible for a certain reason.

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ win at Oscars: When India shone at the Academy Awards
Arts &amp; Culture

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ win at Oscars: When India shone at the Academy Awards

Now the world knows how to Naatu. RRR’s catchy number ‘Naatu Naatu’ created history at the Oscars as it became the first song from an Indian film to win the Best Original Song award. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won Best Documentary Short Subject. We take a look at other defining moments from India