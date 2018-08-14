Watch: Kanye West grilled by Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada in mashup video

A mashup of clips of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada and Kanye West from his latest appearance on late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been making rounds on the Internet lately.

The video in question is intercut with scenes from the film in which Streep plays the stern, no-nonsense editor-in-chief of Runway magazine and the Kimmel interview where West was asked whether US president Donald Trump would "care for black people." West remained silent, so the show was taken to commercial.

Streep's questions — from when she grills Anne Hathaway's character Andrea Sachs — coincide with some of West's responses in the talk show. A similar video went viral in 2016, featuring West's answers from his interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Ellen.

West recently dropped his eighth studio album Ye, two years after his last album The Life of Pablo. He also released a song titled 'XTCY' on 11 August, which was criticised for being 'disrespectful' to his wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sisters.

The rapper has also been in the news for his controversial tweets and his support for President Trump. In an interview with TMZ, West had made a statement, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years? And it’s all y’all?", which was met with a lot of backlash.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 16:40 PM