You are here:

Watch: Kanye West grilled by Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada in mashup video

FP Studio

Aug,14 2018 16:40:40 IST

A mashup of clips of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada and Kanye West from his latest appearance on late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been making rounds on the Internet lately.

Kanye West on Jimmy Kimmel Live! /Twitter @2DopeBoyz

Kanye West on Jimmy Kimmel Live! /Twitter @2DopeBoyz

The video in question is intercut with scenes from the film in which Streep plays the stern, no-nonsense editor-in-chief of Runway magazine and the Kimmel interview where West was asked whether US president Donald Trump would "care for black people." West remained silent, so the show was taken to commercial.

Streep's questions — from when she grills Anne Hathaway's character Andrea Sachs — coincide with some of West's responses in the talk show. A similar video went viral in 2016, featuring West's answers from his interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Ellen.

West recently dropped his eighth studio album Yetwo years after his last album The Life of Pablo. He also released a song titled 'XTCY' on 11 August, which was criticised for being 'disrespectful' to his wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sisters.

The rapper has also been in the news for his controversial tweets and his support for President Trump. In an interview with TMZWest had made a statement, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years? And it’s all y’all?", which was met with a lot of backlash.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 16:40 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #jimmy kimmel live #Kanye West #Kim Kardashian #Meryl Streep #The Devil Wears Prada #Tune In #TuneIn #XTCY #YE

also see

Kanye West's new song 'XTCY' faces backlash for being 'disrespectful' to Kardashian-Jenner sisters

Kanye West's new song 'XTCY' faces backlash for being 'disrespectful' to Kardashian-Jenner sisters

Donald Trump praises Kanye West for his support on Jimmy Kimmel Live: He's willing to say the truth

Donald Trump praises Kanye West for his support on Jimmy Kimmel Live: He's willing to say the truth

Soundtrack of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again reaches top 5 spot on Billboard 200 album chart

Soundtrack of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again reaches top 5 spot on Billboard 200 album chart