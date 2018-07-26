Watch: In Race 3 romantic song Ek Galti, Salman Khan apologises profusely to Jacqueline Fernandez

A month after the release of Race 3, Salman Khan took to Twitter to release a soulful number that did not feature in the film.

Ek Galti, belted out by Shivai Vyas, has been together written by Salman and Shanky. 'Ek Galti' is the third song after 'Selfish' and 'I Found Love' that Salman has penned.

The song opens with a sequence in which Jacqueline is being arrested by the police in what appears to be a misunderstanding. As the song plays out, we witness a palpable tension within Jacqueline and Salman's charaters, with the latter profusely apologising for his singular mistake to the former.

He says, 'Haan galti kardi maine/Par diya pyaar bhi kitna maine/Main insaan hoon/Naa bhagwan hoon/Galti hi ki hai kiya na gunaah maine...'(Yes I admit that I have made a mistake, but I have also loved you, I am only a mortal, not god who has made a blunder, not committed a sin...)

Race 3 had received lukewarm responses from the critics and audience alike, despite raking up almost 170 crores in the domestic market within first two weeks of its release. While the playlist of the first two films in the race franchise had memorable tracks such as 'Pehli Nazar Mein', 'Beintehaan', 'Zara Zara Touch Me' and 'Latt Lag Gayi', the third installment failed to impress the music-lovers with its insipid songs, lacking the peppiness of party anthems or the melodies of romantic numbers.

Watch the song, here:

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 12:33 PM