Race 3 music review: Salman Khan's quirks add distinct flavour to soundtrack of edgy franchise's third part

Salman Khan's Race 3 adheres to the franchise prototype, but also adds substantially to it, as proved by its album. Pritam's Jam8 and a host of other composers look at the past two installments of the popular franchise in the rear-view mirror but also leave their skid marks on the brand well known for its music.

Similar to the first two installments, Remo D'Souza's action thriller also has a romantic song, a party anthem, a romantic dance number and obviously, the edgy 'Alla Duhai' track. The romantic dance number, 'Heeriye', is a peppy one and arguably the best of the lot. Composed by Meet Bros, it has catchy lyrics by Kumaar. But it is Deep Money's vocals, on the edge of robotic and nasal, that work surprisingly well in contrast to this upbeat track. Neha Bhasin's echoing vocals also gel well with the tempo of this club number, the counterpart of 'Khwab Dekhe' from Race and 'Latt Lag Gayi' from Race 2.

The music of Race was recognised primarily for its memorable romantic song 'Pehli Nazar Mein'. Race 2 also managed to hit the mark with 'Beintehaan'. But in Race 3, Salman Khan brings a lot of himself to even the romantic numbers. Colloquial phrases like "Share karo na" are peppered all over the song called 'Selfish'. Penned by Salman and composed by Vishal Mishra, the song while retaining some romantic beats from the first two parts, acquires quirks from the character that Salman brings to the franchise. Romanian model-cum-singer Iulia Vantur, who made her music debut in a Himesh Reshammiya video last year, makes her Bollywood entry with 'Selfish'. While she hits the right note, the language barrier comes into play, more evidently in the low key stanzas. But her vocals in the chorus save the day. Atif Aslam, who returns to the franchise that gave him two chartbusters, elevates the song to a whole new level.

The 'Allah Duhai Hai' track borrows most of its composition from the original Race anthem. However, for most part of the song, it plays to the gallery rather than attempting to change every alternate line like the version in Race 2 did. This third version fares far better than the second one, but only by playing safe and relying on nostalgia. The novelty is saved for the finish which is a sequence that traverses from Raja Kumari's English rap to Sreerama Chandra's fast-paced vocals. Their fellow singers Jonita Gandhi and Amit Mishra also retain the grit and edginess of the song.

'Party Chale On' is Race 3's version of 'Dekho Nashe Mein' from Race and 'Party On My Mind' from Race 2. This one is also more in tune with the original film though it progresses at a slower pace. Music composer duo Vicky-Hardik (Hardik has also written the lyrics) design the song in a way that it sounds like a party track for kids instead of an adult party number like 'Party On My Mind'. Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur merrily sing lines like "Ek main aur ek tu, saath mei hai aur haath mei hai tattoo". Thus, it is clearly a departure from the more happening 'Party On My Mind'.

Now, because it is Race 3, it is supposed to go several notches higher at least in terms of quantity, if not quality. Salman pens another simple melody 'I Found Love', the second romantic song composed by Vishal Mishra. Salman does not limit his animated streak to the lyrics as he also takes on the mic and sings this romantic number, his first after the popular title track of Nikkhil Advani's 2015 romantic drama Hero. It sounds like a sequel to 'Selfish' as the track's chorus music also finds a fleeting space in 'I Found Love'. But instead of Iulia, Veera Saxena serves as the female vocalist and complements Salman's voice.

A hidden gem in this album is 'Teri Galti'. Shivai Vyas takes over the song, written with as much heartfelt pain by him and Shanky, and makes it completely his own. In the entire album populated by over a dozen music talent, he is a true find. Watch out for his breathless singing or his gifted ability to jam with a tabla. Clearly, he needs no fellow vocalist on the song. The flow of lyrics spreads out like it is pitted against the musical arrangement, but Vyas does the wonderful job of keeping up with both the music and the words.

'Saasain Hain Dhuan Dhuan' is a signature Race track suited for an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Punjabi singer Gurinder Seagel leads the pack in this one, accompanied ably by Iulia and Payal Dev. It is a quintessential EDM number with a lot of onomatopoetic elements like 'Vroom vroom'. It is also a more appropriate song for Iulia as her voguish vocals feel more in place, in a fast-paced track.

A special mention to Kiran Kamath who concocts a mashup of all the film's songs. The mixing is so good that one feels like directly jumping to the last song in order to relish the best of all the tracks rather than going through each distinct flavour, one at a time.

Listen to the entire Race 3 album here.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 16:33 PM