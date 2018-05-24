Salman Khan turns writer for 'Selfish': Race 3 song has a melodious tune almost ruined by amateur lyrics

Remember Student of the Year's song 'Ishq Wala Love'? Now add absolutely nonsensical Salman Khan dialogues to it. The mashup is a dangerous concoction that sickens you. This is exactly what the new Race 3 song 'Selfish' is. This is no ordinary song; it has been written by actor-producer-distributor-singer-(add more, if you wish to) Salman Khan.

Sung by Atif Aslam and actress Iulia Vantur (who surprisingly does a good job), the song has been composed by Vishal Mishra. Honestly, without those lyrics, the tunes in the song are soothing and melodious.

'Selfish' is picturised on Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol in exotic locales. It is like watching dubbed Hollywood films, where the words/dialogues/lyrics are so bad that they are good.

This is a good song wasted. What were the makers thinking? We agree that Bhai makes profits at the box-office, launches and relaunches Bollywood careers but does that mean he can do anything? He can (definitely) produce, (almost) act, sing (in auto-tune) — but write? That's stretching it a bit far.

The official video is yet to be released, however the audio of 'Selfish' is out on Gaana.com — Listen here.

