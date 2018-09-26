Watch: Ekta Kapoor shares mash-up of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo, scene from SRK, Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The comeback of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay has not only taken the early 2000s TV audiences on a trip down memory lane, it has also sparked netizens to create mashup videos. In a recent video shared by Ekta Kapoor, Kasauti Zindagi Kay's opening credits became reminiscent of an iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hain scene.

In what is considered to be one of the most emotional scenes of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Anjali (played by Kajol) is seen throwing her red dupatta towards Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan). In a latest rendition, Anjali's red dupatta lands on the leaning heads of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay protagonist.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan also introduced the new versions of Anurag and Prerna (played by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, respectively) in a promo video for the show. Comedy group All India Backchod also released a hilarious Instagram video, where a Game of Thrones scene became the fodder for their mashup. The sequence where Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) orchestrates a wildfire explosion burning down the entire Great Sept of Baelor was dubbed with the memorable background score for the popular Kasautii Zindagii Kay antagonist Komolika.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 15:54 PM